5.7-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Seram Island

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Seram Island

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Seram Island on Sunday.

The Indonesian Geophysics Agency reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres off the coast of North Sulawesi Province, with no reports of casualties or damage.

