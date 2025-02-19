Open Menu

5.7-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia Coast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck off the coasts of Indonesia on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake occurred 148 km southwest of the city of Fakfak, at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports of causalities or material damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia

Recent Stories

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

4 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

4 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

5 minutes ago
 Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in Ja ..

Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

10 hours ago
 AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

11 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East