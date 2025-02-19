5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck off the coasts of Indonesia on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake occurred 148 km southwest of the city of Fakfak, at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports of causalities or material damage.