575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced that the fourth International Booksellers Conference will be held on 7–8 April at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The first event of its kind globally will unite 575 leading booksellers, publishers, and distributors from 92 countries to discuss key industry issues, strengthen partnerships, explore business opportunities, and exchange insights.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange while exploring new opportunities in book distribution and developing innovative strategies for global market growth. It will feature a diverse programme of panel discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses led by industry experts.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the significance of the conference, “While modern technology has brought markets closer together, the book distribution sector continues to face significant challenges. Since its inception, the International Booksellers Conference has aimed to address these challenges by fostering dialogue among distributors, publishers, and industry leaders while offering practical solutions. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the conference has grown into a global platform that drives the development of book distribution, expands publishing opportunities, and enables publishers and booksellers to reach wider audiences.”

Al Ameri added, “The conference reflects Sharjah’s commitment to advancing the publishing sector, fostering a supportive environment for book distribution, and keeping pace with rapid digital transformation. It provides a vital opportunity for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and develop innovative strategies to ensure the sustainability of the global book market.

Ultimately, this contributes to the publishing industry's growth and reinforces Sharjah’s status as a leading global hub for cultural and knowledge-based industries.”

This year’s conference will examine key trends shaping the book market, including the role of AI in bookselling and its potential to enhance and boost sales, as well as improve operational efficiency. It will also explore modern marketing strategies on social media and the growing influence of book influencers on Instagram in promoting books and engaging readers.

As the publishing industry continues to evolve, the conference will highlight the importance of data management in book distribution and its role in enhancing customer experiences and sales strategies.

Discussions will also focus on diversifying bookstore offerings and activities to attract new audiences and emphasise the significance of book placements in waiting areas and reception spaces to foster a culture of reading.

The two-day conference will explore the role of cultural events in supporting the publishing sector. A dedicated session will discuss how literary festivals drive cultural engagement and strengthen connections between authors and audiences. Workshops will offer insights into developing and managing book clubs as a tool and introduce innovative strategies for encouraging children and teenagers to read in libraries and schools.

With e-commerce playing an increasingly significant role in the publishing industry, the conference will also examine strategies for building successful and sustainable online bookselling ventures. Additionally, it will highlight best practices for organising cultural events in bookstores to attract audiences and enhance visitor experiences.