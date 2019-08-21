58% growth in travel bookings to Ireland from UAE: dnata Travel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Travel from the UAE to the island of Ireland has seen strong growth from 1st January until 30th June 2019, based on travel statistics released by dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel agency, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Compared to the same period (H1) in 2018, UAE locals and residents have been visiting Ireland in greater numbers, drawn to its diverse landscape and vast natural beauty. Over the first two quarters of the year, 58% more bookings to Ireland were made through dnata Travel’s platforms, and room nights booked have also increased by 72%.

Additional data indicates that sales of trips and accommodation to Ireland increased nearly two-fold during Eid Al Fitr alone, as compared to last year. This correlated to the travel provider noting that online searches for holidays to Ireland have seen a 675% augmentation in the first six months of this year. The most preferred destination for travelers from the UAE market was to Dublin, with 95% of hotel bookings made through the dnata Travel platform favouring the capital city, followed by the cosmopolitan city of Cork.

Visitors from the region have been found to reinforce their preference for luxury accommodation whilst abroad, as 47% of hotels booked were for 5-star properties, followed by 4-star and 3-star hotels respectively.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, commented, "The island of Ireland has much to offer to the residents of the UAE, be it adventure, scenic landscapes, or unique experiences, all of which contribute to the rise in visitor figures from this market year on year. Through increased exposure to residents of the UAE, we hope to welcome more guests to explore the island of Ireland and appreciate its rich culture, the friendliness of the people and varied attractions."

The ever-strengthening relationship between the two nations, highlighted by visa free entry now available to UAE nationals, is further amongst the contributing factors towards the formidable spike in travel figures.