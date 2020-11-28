UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

583 Companies Engaged In Dairy Production, Industry In Dubai: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 10:15 PM

583 companies engaged in dairy production, industry in Dubai: Report

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) A recent report issued by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy states that the Emirate of Dubai has 583 local and international companies engaged in dairy production and industry such as yogurt; natural butter; cheese; the manufacture and packaging of milk and dairy products; cream; dairy products; and food and dairy counseling. These companies include 24 industrial licenses; while 93% of them are commercial and 4% are related to Industry.

The numbers reflect Dubai Economy’s efforts in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai to facilitate doing business. The report also supports the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which aims to make Dubai a global hub for business and industries based on knowledge, innovation and sustainability.

The top ten areas where the companies engaged in dairy production and industry are based are: Burj Khalifa; Bur Dubai; Al Ras; Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3; Trade Centre 1; Port Said; Oud Metha; Hor Al Anz East; Al Karama; and Al Garhoud.

Limited Liability companies accounted for 83% of the total, followed by Sole Establishments 11%, and One-Person Limited Liability Companies at 2%. The rest of the legal forms included; Civil Works companies; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Free Zone Companies; Branches of Foreign Companies; Branches of Gulf Companies; General Partnership Companies; and Public Shareholding Companies.

"Dairy and food derivatives industry is an essential component of the local industry and contributes to achieving food security and self-reliance.

Local companies have many opportunities to support their development, as the future growth of the population in the UAE leads to an increase in consumption. The geographical proximity of production and the speed of supply assure high quality products for customers," said Walid Abdel Malik, Director of Business Registration Division in BRL.

Saeed Juma Bin Subaih, General Manager of the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Camelicious, said: "We are proud to be among the local companies that contribute to achieving the food security of the UAE by producing more than four million litres of camel milk annually, which are distributed through 65 different products. We also export them to more than 16 countries, such as China, Russia, USA, and Japan, as well as the European Union".

Camelicious is the largest and most advanced facility in the world in the production of camel milk in terms of production quantity and variety of products. The company has 9,000 camels with goal to reach 20,000 within the next five years.

The plant follows the highest standard of quality and has a team of 765 staff. Specialized doctors and technicians monitor all stages of milk production based on the highest international standards. The company has ISO 22000 certification for both farm and milk processing facilities. The factory also follows HACCP requirements and strict procedures from the European Union for export to EU as well as Malaysia, Russia, USA and Singapore.

Related Topics

USA World Business Russia China European Union UAE Dubai Company Singapore Japan Malaysia Hub Brazilian Real All From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Protesters rally in Warsaw on women's vote anniver ..

34 minutes ago

Poland's Warsaw Hit by Protests Against Abortion B ..

34 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

37 minutes ago

Uncertainty as virus-hit Algerian president marks ..

37 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

37 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.