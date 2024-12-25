Open Menu

5.9-magnitude Quake Hits Argentina

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 10:45 AM

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake was some 23 kilometres south-southeast of the town of Tinogasta. The tremor struck the region at a depth of 138 kilometres.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

