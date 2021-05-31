UrduPoint.com
59,131 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 59,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 12,870,553 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 130.

13 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

