UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5,944 Commercial Agencies Registered In UAE Markets In 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

5,944 commercial agencies registered in UAE markets in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has revealed that the total number of commercial agencies registered in the UAE markets across various sectors reached 5,944 by the end of last year.

In addition to the 348 new agencies registered during 2020, 65 new agencies were registered during the first quarter of this year 2021.

The Ministry emphasised that it is extremely important for establishments to renew the registration of their commercial agencies annually at the specified time to ensure that the registration remains valid and enjoy the privileges and protection offered by the law.

The Ministry underlined the necessity to expedite the renewal to avoid delisting of agencies according to the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No.

3/3 of 2006, which authorises the Ministry to cancel the registration of commercial agencies that has not been renewed for a year or more. The Ministry indicated that it will delist non-renewed agencies within the next two months.

It also explained that the UAE has achieved, thanks to the leadership directives, a significant step forward in organising the commercial agencies sector, relying on its highly developed legislative environment. This helps maintain the competitiveness of its sustainable economy.

The sector contributes to building national facilities with huge investments, attracting foreign investment, creating jobs and building expertise, regulating internal trade, preventing commercial fraud, developing transport and shipping sectors and attracting shoppers.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE 2020 Market Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan

13 minutes ago

27th death anniversary of Dr. Saleem-uz-Zaman Sidd ..

10 minutes ago

12 prisoners of petty offenses released in chichaw ..

10 minutes ago

Man, woman killed in name of honor in swat

10 minutes ago

EU Not Planning to Renew Vaccine Contracts With As ..

10 minutes ago

Police apprehend 11 Proclaimed Offenders in multan ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.