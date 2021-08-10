UrduPoint.com

59,747 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 59,747 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,197,497 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 173.

88 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

