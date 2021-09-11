UrduPoint.com

59,818 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,876,969 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 190.

86 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

