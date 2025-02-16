5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), the University will launch the 5th Forum for Women in Research on 20th February.

The two-day forum, themed "QUWA: Together Innovating to Shape the Future", aims to support women in the field of research at local, regional, and international levels.

Over 297 research papers from 260 universities across the globe, have been submitted. More than 40 grants will be awarded to the exceptional female researchers in all fields.

These scholarships will be granted across four categories that tackle the recent most significant topics and top research challenges in different fields, including health sciences, biomedical engineering, technology, law, Islamic studies, fine arts and design, humanities, social sciences, communication, and business administration.

The event will showcase inspiring experiences from female researchers and highlight their contributions to serving the community.

The event is organised with the support of Namaa Women Advancement Establishment as Strategic Partner, Emirates Global Aluminium as Industry Partner, and Khorfakkan University as Academic Partner. Golden partners include the Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority (SEWA), Emirates NBD Group, and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

The Medical Partners are Pfizer and AstraZeneca, while the Energy Partner is the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC). Technology Partners include Huawei, Intel, and lenovo, and the Entrepreneurship Partner is the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center "Sheraa," with over 150 community partners.

