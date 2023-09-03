Open Menu

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference Concludes In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) HealthPlus Fertility, a Mubadala Health partner, has celebrated another successful HealthPlus middle East Fertility Conference. Held under the theme ‘Preserving Hope and Empowering Fertility Choices’, the fifth edition of the annual industry event attracted over 1,000 participants from 23 countries.

The long-awaited annual industry event brought together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of fertility. The event explored the latest advances in reproductive health technologies and challenges regarding infertility treatment. It featured three days of lively discussions, interactions, debates, and workshops for the world’s leading fertility experts at The Address, Dubai Marina.

Topics under the spotlight included Ethical and Legal Issues involving IVF, Fertility Preservation, Social Egg Freezing: For Unmarried Women between 30 to 35 years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation -Transplantation.

Key takeaways from the conference came from groundbreaking presentations on oncofertility that discussed the viability of tissue samples to support future family planning initiatives and ways to remain vigilant about diagnosing hereditary or intrusive diseases whose treatment can impact the child-bearing ability in patients. Conference debates also featured experts from across multiple countries who shared personal stories of success and evidence-based treatment options for patients at a crossroads.

Dr. Walid Sayed, Consultant, Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (IVF), HealthPlus Fertility Centre - Abu Dhabi, said, “This year’s conference shed light on the transformative advancements in fertility treatments. It was insightful to hear about positive patient journeys and how the latest technology can help couples achieve their dreams. Our collective aim is to build on this foundation, ensuring that future gatherings are even more influential and impactful in shaping the course of fertility solutions.”

Ahmed Elbohoty, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology consultant Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Medicine/Fertility (IVF), HealthPlus Fertility Centre, and Conference Chair, said, “The discussions held during this year’s HealthPlus Middle East Conference were some of the most thought-proving and inspiring.

The often-emotive topic of fertility was discussed by leading experts in the field, who gave their own fascinating insights into this ever-developing practice. Our delegates have not only gained knowledge but also forged invaluable connections with their peers. We hope that these insights will empower their daily practices and drive a new era of fertility solutions.

The first day of the event featured sessions on reproductive surgery, an exploration of methods to optimise IVF outcomes, infertility, and reproductive challenges. With speakers from over 10 different countries including the likes of Denmark, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Columbia, India and more, a diverse range of speakers shared market-specific insights with an eager audience. One such example was a presentation from Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, a Consultant at HealthPlus Fertility Network Riyadh, who presented insights into IVF practices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While the second day of the fertility conference included further debates around pressing topics like the application of Artificial Intelligence in fertility solutions, the third day was dedicated to practical workshops. These sessions provided attendees with tools to apply knowledge acquired from the conference in their day-to-day practice.

The workshops encompassed five overarching themes including ovarian tissue cryopreservation, colonoscopies, and fetal surveillance: caring with compassion. Additionally, the agenda included an experimental workshop for IVF procedures and female aesthetic surgeries. These sessions were used as a starting point to engage attendees in learning. Curious conversations took place, concluding the event on a successful note, providing promising outcomes that furthered the understanding of fertility-related topics.

Participants who attended the three-day event received 23 CME hours accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

