5th IALC Discusses 'Teaching And Learning Arabic'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

5th IALC discusses 'Teaching and Learning Arabic'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Gulf Educational Centre for Arabic Studies in Sharjah, affiliated with the Arab Bureau of education for the Gulf States, confirmed that it is set to host the Fifth International Arabic Language Conference (IALC) in Sharjah entitled "Teaching and Learning Arabic, Looking towards the Future: Opportunities and Challenges."

Gulf Educational Centre for Arabic Studies in Sharjah invited all interested specialists to participate in the conference according to the fields and topics approved to contribute to promote and strengthen the teaching and learning of Arabic.

The conference will be held in January 2022, at the Gulf Educational Centre for Arabic Studies in their Sharjah headquarters, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The centre will organise the conference, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, as part of the ongoing efforts to promote, spread, develop, teach and learn the Arabic language.

It will host regional and international specialist, experts and researchers in the field of teaching and learning the Arabic language.

The conference will encourage innovators to propose problem-solving techniques to deal with the issues facing the teaching and learning of the Arabic language, through scientific and applied methods within the educational institutions. It also aims to make the language relevant today and develop scientific and practical solutions to address any difficulties.

The conference will discuss ways of developing, teaching and learning the Arabic language through participation in research, academic and applied studies, best practices and experiences, in addition to holding workshops and training programmes.

