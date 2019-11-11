UrduPoint.com
5th International Future Mobility Conference To Highlight Mobility Ecosystems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The 5th International Future Mobility Conference organised by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, will be held on 26th and 27th November, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, with mobility ecosystems for a sustainable future set to take centre stage at the two-day conference.

The conference will be held under the patronage of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the board of Directors of the ESMA, and supported by numerous strategic partners from the Federal and local governments.

Announcing the launch of the 5th edition, Abdullah Abdulqader Al Maeeni, ESMA Director-General, said, "Technological advancements and new mobility solutions are leading to a very different mobility ecosystem in the future. It is critical for mobility solutions providers to anticipate future trends, challenge the robustness of current business models and question whether future evolutions are being rightly foreseen."

"The UAE has already been a test-bed for electric vehicle battery developers, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and autonomous vehicles, and as regulators, we at the ESMA, are constantly working towards developing the required frameworks for the sound introduction of new mobility solutions to support sustainable innovation," he added.

Simon Mellor, CEO of Messe Frankfurt middle East, co-organisers of the conference, said, "The conference on future mobility has, over the years, played a key role in bringing together key industry stakeholders and provides delegates and government representatives an unmatched opportunity to meet and interact with leading international experts in the field and gain valuable learnings about the latest technological developments that are driving the industry."

Khalaf, Director of Standards Department at the ESMA, said, "We once again look forward to welcoming international automotive developers and solution providers, key government and regulatory authorities, international transport strategists, automotive distributors and research institutions at the event, as the UAE continues to transform its transportation sector into the most innovative in the world."

The event will also feature an exhibition that will showcase the latest technologies in smart, sustainable and intelligent transportation.

