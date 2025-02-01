5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism has selected “Cultural and Artistic Patterns in Contemporary Arabic Poetry” as the title for the fifth edition of the award, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Department of Culture in Sharjah.

This came during a meeting held by the General Secretariat of the Department of Culture to choose the title of the new edition, and open the door for participation in the award topic for writers, critics and those interested in criticising Arabic poetry, according to the terms and conditions of the award.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah and Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism, said that the cultural vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has strengthened the presence of poetry criticism in the Arab world, adding that award is moving towards a new and renewed edition in a striking critical topic, to continue what it started in establishing a cultural scene that places Arabic poetry under the microscope of Arab critics, to examine and contemplate what is happening in the Arabic poem, pointing out at the same time that the award establishes a specialised critical library due to the volume of participation it receives in successive editions.

Al Qaseer added, "The new title presents a critical horizon with broad connotations and references, guided by a striking research idea related to the cultural and artistic patterns of contemporary Arabic poetry, which gives critics a wide space to research new critical topics."

The Secretary-General of the Award pointed out that the Department of Cultural Affairs will work to raise awareness of the award, starting with universities and academics, and reaching specialists in criticism in all Arab countries, in addition to the introductory seminars that will be organised by poetry houses in the Arab world, to provide the opportunity for the widest Arab participation.

The award comes in the context of caring for Arabic poetry, and stimulating the energies of critics and those interested in studies directed towards the poetic experience, in service of the Arab creative scene.

The award offers financial rewards to the winners of the first three places, with the first place winner receiving AED100,000, while the second place winner receiving AED75,000, and the third place winner receives AED50,000.