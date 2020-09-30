6-12 month deposits surge by AED22.8 billion in seven months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The 6-12 month term deposits grew by AED22.8 billion, or 13 pct, during the first seven months of the year, according to the statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE, which put their current cumulative balance at AED199 bn, accounting for about 20.5 percent of the total value term deposits at UAE banks by the end of July.

The growth is attributed to a rising demand over this type of deposits due to their higher returns in comparison with other investment vehicles.

According to CBUAE's figures, the month of May saw these deposits go down to AED160.87 bn before rising to AED199 bn by the end of July from AED180 bn in Q1 and AED176.23 bn in Q4-2019.

National banks hold 91 pct, or AED181.3 bn, of these deposits, according to the statistics.