6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Six new judges took their oath before H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at the Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed welcomed the new Judicial Department representatives and wished them every success in performing their duties of upholding justice and the rule of law.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised the development of the judicial system through smart and innovative services under the priorities of the new strategic plan of the Judicial Department 2021-2023.

It is in line with the far-sighted vision of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the developing process of the judicial sector, the rule of law values, ensure development and leadership of the judicial system and ensure the quality of its services.

He called for efforts to ensure the judicial system’s efficiency, take advantage of the technical development, and adopt smart and rapid services enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques to guarantee complete access to judicial services.

Sheikh Mansour also urged them to make sincere efforts and ensure the principles of justice and law enforcement to safeguard the security and stability of society.

Senior officials at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department attended the ceremony.