6 missing, 5 rescued as fishing boat catches fire in Korea

BUAN, Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) A search was under way for six people missing after a fishing boat with 11 people on board caught fire in waters off Korea's southwestern coast on Thursday, the Coast Guard said. Five people were rescued.

The 34-tonne fishing vessel caught fire in waters near Buan, 204 kilometres southwest of Seoul, at 8:39 am, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guard mobilised 10 ships to the scene and rescued five of the crew members with the help of nearby fishing boats.

Authorities were also searching to find the remaining six missing but faced difficulty in the rescue work due to a wind wave advisory issued in the area.

Firefighter authorities were also dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.