60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Emirati Human Resources Development Council - Dubai, and Al Futtaim Group will host the 8th edition of the Ethraa Career Fair on 29th May.

The event will feature the participation of 60 entities and financial institutions, including leading banks, fintech companies, insurance firms, exchange houses, and financing companies in the region.

The event aims to attract young national talents and enhance the Emiratisation of the financial and banking sector by providing hundreds of job opportunities and professional training and development programmes, as part of Ethraa Programme, which seeks to create around 1,900 jobs annually for male and female citizens.

The event also includes a series of specialised workshops and a career guidance booth to support job seekers and equip them with the skills required to thrive in the evolving financial job market.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, said that the fair represents a practical step towards establishing a knowledge-based economy by empowering and qualifying national cadres to participate effectively in vital sectors, most notably the financial and banking sector, which is one of the most important pillars of the national economy.

"Investing in Emirati human capital lays a strong foundation for sustainable development and long-term progress. This aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a premier global destination for expertise and talent," he added.

Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Vice Chairman of the EIF board, affirmed that the Ethraa Career Fair serves as a strategic platform that embodies the UAE leadership’s vision of empowering a new generation of qualified Emirati professionals capable of shaping the future of the financial and banking sector.

Noting that the career fair underscores the steadfast commitment of the Central Bank of the UAE and the Emirates Institute of Finance to strengthening the competitiveness of national talent by offering high-quality training and professional development opportunities, thereby contributing to establishing the country as a leading global financial hub.’’

Raghda Fatme, HR Director of Real Estate & Group Head of Emiratisation, said, “As a company that was founded in the UAE over 90 years ago, Al-Futtaim is deeply committed to the nation’s progress and prosperity. We believe that investing in Emirati talent is not only a responsibility, but a strategic imperative for building a sustainable, future-ready workforce.

"Our participation in the Ethraa Career Fair, an event we are proud to sponsor, reflects this commitment by helping create meaningful career pathways for young Emiratis, not only in finance, but across our diverse business portfolio. We are proud to support initiatives that empower the next generation of leaders and contribute to the UAE’s long-term economic growth.”

The fair targets Emirati candidates holding high school diplomas or bachelor’s degrees in banking, insurance, finance, IT, and other relevant majors.