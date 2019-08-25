60 international diplomats receive training at Emirates Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, in partnership with the Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, announced its hosting a series of programmes for 60 members of the diplomatic corps of South Sudan, Mali and Gabon.

The tailored programmes, which kicked-off on Sunday and will run until 29th August, aim to enhance diplomatic knowledge and skills among partner nations.

Commenting on the collaboration, EDA Director-General Bernardino León said, "The delivery of such impactful programmes reflects EDA’s unwavering dedication to providing a world-class training experience to the diplomatic community in the UAE, the wider region, and the world. We are proud to share our best practices and guiding principles with international peers while creating a platform for dialogue exchange and the pursuit of shared interests."

The specialised programme trains participants in problem solving and risk management in crisis negotiations.

Activities include an introductory course on the UAE’s history and foreign policy, a session on cultural diplomacy with a visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and a lecture on countering violent extremism, held in cooperation with Hedayah, the UAE hub to enhance capacity building in the counterextremism field.

Participants will also undertake a course on human rights and international aid cooperation, with a focus on international human rights law and the humanitarian dimension of the UAE’s foreign policy.

As part of the training, EDA will also carry a course on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to underline the importance of the UN as a central forum for advancing multilateral cooperation in confronting contemporary challenges. The session offers participants an understanding of the SDGs and addresses issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation while identifying best practices to achieve prosperity, peace and justice for all.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs at MoFAIC, praised the Academy’s pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the UAE foreign aid strategy by providing specialised training programmes to partner nations under the UAE Technical Assistance Programme, UAETAP.

He noted the UAE leadership's directives to widen the nation's contribution in humanitarian and development work across all sectors to achieve sustainable development in countries both regionally and globally.