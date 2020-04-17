UrduPoint.com
600 Doctors To Treat Kuwaitis Returning Home From Abroad

Fri 17th April 2020

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) Some 600 doctors of various specialisations have been intensively trained to conduct swab tests for new coronavirus, COVID-19, for Kuwaiti citizens who are expected to return home soon, Kuwait news Agnecy, KUNA, reported on Thursday.

The Health Ministry's Public Health Department has organised intensive workshops and specialised lectures for medical teams that will be deployed at Kuwait International Airport to examine the returning citizens when evacuations flights start on 19th April, the department's head Fahad Al-Qamlas told KUNA.

He reassured that the trained medical teams are now well-trained to deal with the emergency matters.

More than 35,000 overseas Kuwaiti citizens are willing to return home following the outbreak of the COVID-19 across the world, said the KUNA report.

