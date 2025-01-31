600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food Programme

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) said that since the ceasefire began between Hamas and Israel, around 600 trucks of humanitarian aid had been entering Gaza daily, including 50 carrying fuel.
Antoine Renard, WFP's country director for the Palestinian territories, said the agency wants to restore bakeries to provide affordable bread.
Between January 19 and Tuesday, WFP has delivered more than 10,300 metric tonnes of food -- more than double the amount delivered in the whole of December and triple that in October.
WFP said there were enough pre-positioned supplies -- waiting at borders for Israeli clearance to enter Gaza -- to feed more than a million people for three months.
The agency has been providing high-energy biscuits to displaced people returning north. He said prices for key staples had started to drop within Gaza, although they remained very high.
