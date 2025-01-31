Open Menu

600 Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid Entering Gaza Daily Since Ceasefire: World Food Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:45 PM

600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food Programme

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) said that since the ceasefire began between Hamas and Israel, around 600 trucks of humanitarian aid had been entering Gaza daily, including 50 carrying fuel.

Antoine Renard, WFP's country director for the Palestinian territories, said the agency wants to restore bakeries to provide affordable bread.

Between January 19 and Tuesday, WFP has delivered more than 10,300 metric tonnes of food -- more than double the amount delivered in the whole of December and triple that in October.

WFP said there were enough pre-positioned supplies -- waiting at borders for Israeli clearance to enter Gaza -- to feed more than a million people for three months.

The agency has been providing high-energy biscuits to displaced people returning north. He said prices for key staples had started to drop within Gaza, although they remained very high.

Related Topics

World Israel Gaza January October December Million

Recent Stories

Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully

Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully

3 minutes ago
 Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakist ..

Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Ri ..

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrests human trafficker

FIA arrests human trafficker

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs dur ..

Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA

Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of d ..

Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects

30 minutes ago
SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teache ..

SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region

40 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

40 minutes ago
 Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

40 minutes ago
 Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminal ..

Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

43 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East