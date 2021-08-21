UrduPoint.com

60,942 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:15 PM

60,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 60,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,683,483 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 178.

79 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Honoring of the Olympic medalist of Turkmenistan t ..

Honoring of the Olympic medalist of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat

4 minutes ago
 Development of external economic activity of Turkm ..

Development of external economic activity of Turkmenistan reflected in the appra ..

4 minutes ago
 Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor ..

Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor of Kabul

12 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

19 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 7.43 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 7.43 mln: Africa CDC

20 minutes ago
 ETEA engineering test will be held on Aug 22

ETEA engineering test will be held on Aug 22

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.