60,991 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 60,991 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,487,784 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 25.

15 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

