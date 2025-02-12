61 Countries Agree On 'open, Inclusive, Ethical' AI At Summit In France
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, which convened in Paris on Tuesday, brought together representatives from 61 countries to forge a unified vision for the ethical and inclusive development of AI.
The meeting resulted in a joint declaration calling for an "open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all", but the US and UK were notable absentees from the list of signatories of the communique.
Among those signing the declaration were China, France, and India – the summit's co-hosts – alongside numerous other nations.
Key recommendations included enhancing international dialogue to prevent AI monopolies and ensure equitable access to the technology. The summit also underscored the need for AI to be sustainable, both in its societal impact and environmental footprint.
The United States and the United Kingdom's decision not to sign the final declaration drew attention. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "You'd only ever expect us to sign up to initiatives that we judge to be in our national interest," adding that while the UK disagreed with some provisions, it would "continue to work closely with international partners".
As part of efforts to promote sustainable AI, the summit announced the creation of a global observatory under the International Energy Agency to monitor AI's energy impact. It also launched a sustainable AI alliance, bringing together leading companies to develop environmentally friendly AI technologies.
French President Emmanuel Macron, closing the summit, emphasised the importance of these initiatives, saying that balancing regulation with innovation and acceleration is key to building global trust in AI.
Recent Stories
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
More Stories From Middle East
-
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France1 minute ago
-
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat readiness47 minutes ago
-
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan1 hour ago
-
Korea to invest nearly $300 mln for advanced industrial technologies1 hour ago
-
Jordan reiterates steadfast position against displacement of Palestinians9 hours ago
-
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen9 hours ago
-
UN officials denounce Trump’s Gaza plan9 hours ago
-
Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Cordiant Capital sign MoU to strengthen strategic partners ..10 hours ago
-
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impact on labour market10 hours ago
-
UAE Gender Balance Council advances gender equity agenda at World Governments Summit10 hours ago
-
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, automotive industries10 hours ago
-
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system10 hours ago