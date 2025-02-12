61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, which convened in Paris on Tuesday, brought together representatives from 61 countries to forge a unified vision for the ethical and inclusive development of AI.

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration calling for an "open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all", but the US and UK were notable absentees from the list of signatories of the communique.

Among those signing the declaration were China, France, and India – the summit's co-hosts – alongside numerous other nations.

Key recommendations included enhancing international dialogue to prevent AI monopolies and ensure equitable access to the technology. The summit also underscored the need for AI to be sustainable, both in its societal impact and environmental footprint.

The United States and the United Kingdom's decision not to sign the final declaration drew attention. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "You'd only ever expect us to sign up to initiatives that we judge to be in our national interest," adding that while the UK disagreed with some provisions, it would "continue to work closely with international partners".

As part of efforts to promote sustainable AI, the summit announced the creation of a global observatory under the International Energy Agency to monitor AI's energy impact. It also launched a sustainable AI alliance, bringing together leading companies to develop environmentally friendly AI technologies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, closing the summit, emphasised the importance of these initiatives, saying that balancing regulation with innovation and acceleration is key to building global trust in AI.