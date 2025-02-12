Open Menu

61 Countries Agree On 'open, Inclusive, Ethical' AI At Summit In France

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, which convened in Paris on Tuesday, brought together representatives from 61 countries to forge a unified vision for the ethical and inclusive development of AI.

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration calling for an "open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all", but the US and UK were notable absentees from the list of signatories of the communique.

Among those signing the declaration were China, France, and India – the summit's co-hosts – alongside numerous other nations.

Key recommendations included enhancing international dialogue to prevent AI monopolies and ensure equitable access to the technology. The summit also underscored the need for AI to be sustainable, both in its societal impact and environmental footprint.

The United States and the United Kingdom's decision not to sign the final declaration drew attention. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "You'd only ever expect us to sign up to initiatives that we judge to be in our national interest," adding that while the UK disagreed with some provisions, it would "continue to work closely with international partners".

As part of efforts to promote sustainable AI, the summit announced the creation of a global observatory under the International Energy Agency to monitor AI's energy impact. It also launched a sustainable AI alliance, bringing together leading companies to develop environmentally friendly AI technologies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, closing the summit, emphasised the importance of these initiatives, saying that balancing regulation with innovation and acceleration is key to building global trust in AI.

Related Topics

India UK Prime Minister Technology China France Paris Alliance United Kingdom United States All From

Recent Stories

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

1 minute ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

9 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

10 hours ago
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

10 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

10 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

11 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

11 hours ago
 FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

11 hours ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East