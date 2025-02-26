(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, forcing residents to flee outside but with no damage or casualties reported.

The tremor hit at 6:55 am local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with the epicentre offshore near North Sulawesi province, according to the USGS.

The country’s meteorological agency gave a lower magnitude of 6.0 and said there was no potential for a tsunami.