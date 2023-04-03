UrduPoint.com

6.1-magnitude Quake Hits South China Sea: CENC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters of the South China Sea at 3:32 am Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) as saying.

The centre said that the epicentre, with a depth of 600 km, was monitored at 6.5 degrees north latitude and 115.8 degrees east longitude, reported the state news agency (Xinhua).

