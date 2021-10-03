61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, the largest of its kind in the region, from 5th to 7th of October at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show are held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The 23rd WETEX is an exceptional opportunity for visitors and exhibitors worldwide to become part of the first Expo in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia and one of the first major events since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s WETEX and DSS have attracted 61 sponsors and 15 partners and supporters.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, praised the sponsors and partners for their distinguished contributions to achieve the exhibition’s objectives and underline its role as an ideal platform for technological solutions and innovative products in the energy, water, and environment sectors.

"Over 22 years, WETEX has become one of the largest and most important specialised global exhibitions and an annual event awaited by organisations from the energy, water, environment, oil, gas, green development and related sectors from the region and the world. They can present products and solutions, discuss best practices and the latest technologies and innovations. The exhibition is an opportunity to reach thousands of exhibitors to make deals, build partnerships, and view the latest technologies and innovations in the energy, water, renewable energy, and environment sectors, as well as learn about market needs, especially in view of the increased adoption of renewable energy technologies in the UAE and the region," said Al Tayer.