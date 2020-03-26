611 expats return to their home countries from Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Six hundred and eleven expatriates and Gulf nationals left for their home countries from Kuwait on Wednesday in the midst of new coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Kuwait Interior Ministry as saying.

The non-Kuwaitis, including 342 Egyptians and 254 Filipinos, left Kuwait for their home countries after they completed preventive measures against the pandemic.

Meanwhile three planes carrying a total of 306 Kuwaiti citizens coming from Lebanon, Egypt and Bahrain arrived at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday as part of a plan to bring back citizens from coronavirus-affected countries.

About 195 Kuwaitis came from Egypt, 74 from Lebanon and 37 from Bahrain. They were all tested in airport facilities specially installed for this purpose and then taken to compulsory quarantine, said the KUNA report.