61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, MoHAP announced that 61,396 people have got a coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing to 887,697 the total number of shots taken so far across the nation.

In the meantime, MoHAP, along with health authorities concerned, announced the launch of a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, specially the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.