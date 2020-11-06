618,700 people had COVID-19 in England last week, ONS says

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) An estimated 618,700 people had coronavirus in community settings in England last week, the Office for National Statistics, ONS, has said as quoted by Sky news.

The total equates to around one in 90 people or 1.13 percent of the population for the week between 25 and 31 October.

The figure represents a jump from 568,100 people, or 1.

04 percent of the population, who were estimated to have COVID-19 in the period October 17 to 23.

In its latest update on Friday, the ONS said new infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, suggesting a levelling off in a recent steep rise in cases.

The ONS data refers to COVID-19 infections in the community, meaning private residential households, and does not include people with the virus in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.