61,923 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 61,923 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,775,346 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 199.
94 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.