62,064 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fri 30th July 2021

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 62,064 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,738,830 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 169.

24 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

