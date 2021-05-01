UrduPoint.com
62,366 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:45 PM

62,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 62,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,609,950 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 107.

28 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

