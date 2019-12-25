UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:45 AM

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Canada

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, Reuters quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 km deep.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake struck 518 kms west of Vancouver.

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Canada Port Hardy Vancouver Columbia From

Recent Stories

Merry Christmas !

3 minutes ago

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be H ..

13 minutes ago

Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes H ..

13 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Souther ..

13 minutes ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Gr ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Dri ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.