6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Canada

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, Reuters quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 km deep.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake struck 518 kms west of Vancouver.

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.