JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Tuesday.

The Indonesia's meterological, climatology and geophysical agency said that no tsunami warning had been issued for the earthquake, which occurred more than 100 km (62.14 miles) from land and at a depth of 10 km.