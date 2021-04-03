63,000 visitors welcomed as 18th Sharjah Heritage Days crosses the halfway mark

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) As the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) – the region’s largest festival showcasing local and global cultures – completed its first two weeks, the Higher Organising Committee has announced that 63,000 people from the UAE and beyond have visited the festival’s 500+ activities and events in the Heart of Sharjah.

This unique showcase of the customs and traditions of 29 nations of the world will continue until April 10, and in the city of Khorfakkan until April 3.

On behalf of the festival organisers, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the committee, said: "The heartening footfall to our festival thus far is a clear indication that heritage is a rich and interesting subject to all segments of community, and has the potential to be a key driver in the culture and tourism sectors.

The number also testify to the amount of trust the public has in the precautionary measures in place at SHD to curb the spread of COVID-19."

The organising committee continues to work on its plan for daily and continuous sterilisationof all the activity locations. The children’s workshops areas undergo sterilisation after each activity. Visitor entry is limited to 3,000 on weekdays and to 6,000 on weekends.