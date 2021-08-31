UrduPoint.com

63,831 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 63,831 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,174,994 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 183.

76 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

