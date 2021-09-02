UrduPoint.com

64,458 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:15 PM

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 64,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,305,171 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 185.

08 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

