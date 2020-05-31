UrduPoint.com
648,684 Business Licences Issued In UAE In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:30 PM

648,684 business licences issued in UAE in May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The total number of business licences issued in the UAE in May 2020 amounted to 648,684, an increase of 1,035 licences from those reocrded at the end of April 2020, as per statistics from the National Economic Register.

This increase highlights the continuity of economic activities in the country, despite the global slowdown of the sector.

The monitoring of the country’s economic activities also show that the largest percentage increase since the start of the year was in the e-commerce sector.

In detail, the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai account for 68.

4 percent of total licences, reflecting their status as the main contributors to the country’s economic and commercial sectors.

At the end of May 2020, the number of licences issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai totalled 443,766, with latter amounting for 300,055 and the former for 143,711.

The rest of the issued licences were distributed between Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain.

The figures also show that 64.2 percent of licences were issued to limited liability companies and individual institutions.

