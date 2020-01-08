UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 Countries Participating In Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour announced that 65 countries have registered to participate in the championship, which will be held from 16th to 18th January at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The committee added that over 152 clubs and academies from around the world have registered to take part in the event.

Tariq Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu, stated that the registration process was closed for the categories that fulfilled their required numbers, noting that the white belt category has been ruled out from the current season and all registrations will close on Thursday evening.

He also pointed out that all Emirati jiu-jitsu clubs and academies and the majority of national team competitors will participate in the championship.

So far, 321 competitors from the UAE are expected to take part, along with 205 from Brazil, 50 from Colombia, 45 from Russia, 35 from Iran, 20 from Jordan, 17 from Egypt, and 16 from Saudi Arabia, and a few competitors from several other countries.

Rodrigo Valerio, Technical Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu, confirmed that the previous week witnessed greater intensity in the number of registrations on the tournament's website, as well as at local clubs and academies, noting that the value of the championship’s awards will amount to US$225,000 for different categories.

Related Topics

World Sports Iran Russia Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Brazil Saudi Arabia Colombia January Event All From

Recent Stories

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

16 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

16 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

18 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

22 minutes ago

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.