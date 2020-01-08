65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour announced that 65 countries have registered to participate in the championship, which will be held from 16th to 18th January at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The committee added that over 152 clubs and academies from around the world have registered to take part in the event.

Tariq Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu, stated that the registration process was closed for the categories that fulfilled their required numbers, noting that the white belt category has been ruled out from the current season and all registrations will close on Thursday evening.

He also pointed out that all Emirati jiu-jitsu clubs and academies and the majority of national team competitors will participate in the championship.

So far, 321 competitors from the UAE are expected to take part, along with 205 from Brazil, 50 from Colombia, 45 from Russia, 35 from Iran, 20 from Jordan, 17 from Egypt, and 16 from Saudi Arabia, and a few competitors from several other countries.

Rodrigo Valerio, Technical Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu, confirmed that the previous week witnessed greater intensity in the number of registrations on the tournament's website, as well as at local clubs and academies, noting that the value of the championship’s awards will amount to US$225,000 for different categories.