65% of Fujairah beach project completed

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Sixty-five percent of the Fujairah Beach Project has been completed as part of the emirate’s plan to promote tourism by increasing the number of available hotel rooms.

The project, located on a 35,000-square metre area, is expected to be completed in March 2020, according to Mariam Haroun, Head of the Constructions Department of the Fujairah Municipality.

The project includes a hotel with 176 rooms and over 100 parking spaces, as well as 80 residential units next to the hotel.

Mohamed Afkham, Director-General at Fujairah municipality, said that the project will help the emirate’s economic development by reinforcing the role of the tourism sector, noting that the municipality is doing all it can to support the project, in cooperation with local companies.