65,128 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,990,193 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 181.

90 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

