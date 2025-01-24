653 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip In 24 Hours, UN Says
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that 653 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours.
In a statement, OCHA reported that aid deliveries and humanitarian workers are now reaching areas that were previously inaccessible.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that most homes Palestinians are returning to are either destroyed or uninhabitable, as a result of the devastating Israeli war that lasted over 15 months.
UNRWA, in a post on its X account, highlighted that its teams are working tirelessly to support the return of residents to northern Gaza despite immense challenges and dire conditions.
