UrduPoint.com

65,574 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,942,543 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 191.

52 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

34 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.