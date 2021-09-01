UrduPoint.com

65,719 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 65,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,240,713 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 184.

43 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

