66,666 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 13,294,010 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 134.

41 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

