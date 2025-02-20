67% Growth In Trading In Real Estate Development Projects In Ajman During 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The annual Real estate Report of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman revealed that the value of trading in real estate development projects in the emirate exceeded AED1.44 billion, a significant increase of 67% compared to 2023.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the Real estate market in Ajman continued its exceptional activity during the past year and witnessed a significant increase in the number of trading in real estate development projects, which amounted to 3,624 trading operations, a growth of 44% compared to 2023.
He pointed out that the Al Zorah area witnessed the highest sales value in real estate development projects, at a value of AED6.92 million, explaining that the “Gold Crest Dream” project topped the list of the most traded projects, followed by the “Lilies Tower – B” and “Lavender Tower” projects.
The Director General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation confirmed that all real estate development projects are subject to continuous follow-up and periodic field visits with the aim of determining the extent of the commitment of real estate development companies and management companies to providing comfort to residents and enhancing the quality of life in various residential complexes.
Saeed Al Matrooshi, Director of Real Estate Project Management, stated that the escalating performance of the real estate market reflects the appealing nature of Ajman and the size and quality of its real estate investments, due to its well-developed infrastructure and various attractions that meet the investors’ expectations, indicating that Al Zorah area has witnessed the highest mortgage value in real estate development projects.
