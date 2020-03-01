678,573 economic licences issued in February

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) According to statistics from the National Economic Register of the Ministry of Economy, the number of economic licences issued in the UAE grew to 678,573 in February 2020, compared to 676,256 in January.

This increase highlights the ongoing economic growth around the country.

The Central Bank of the UAE noted that the country’s macroeconomic growth rate reached 2.9 percent in 2019.

The statistics also show that the number of licences issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in February totalled 465,442, with the two emirates accounting for 68.

6 percent of all licences issued around the country during the reporting period.

In Dubai, the number of licences issued in February amounted to 321,598, accounting for 47.4 percent of the national total.

In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the number of licences issued was 143,844, accounting for 21.2 percent of the national total, while the remaining licences were distributed throughout the other emirates, with Sharjah coming in third, followed by Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain.