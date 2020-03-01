UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

678,573 Economic Licences Issued In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:45 PM

678,573 economic licences issued in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) According to statistics from the National Economic Register of the Ministry of Economy, the number of economic licences issued in the UAE grew to 678,573 in February 2020, compared to 676,256 in January.

This increase highlights the ongoing economic growth around the country.

The Central Bank of the UAE noted that the country’s macroeconomic growth rate reached 2.9 percent in 2019.

The statistics also show that the number of licences issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in February totalled 465,442, with the two emirates accounting for 68.

6 percent of all licences issued around the country during the reporting period.

In Dubai, the number of licences issued in February amounted to 321,598, accounting for 47.4 percent of the national total.

In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the number of licences issued was 143,844, accounting for 21.2 percent of the national total, while the remaining licences were distributed throughout the other emirates, with Sharjah coming in third, followed by Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bank January February 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces new coronavirus case, taking tota ..

2 hours ago

AED254.4 million roads and infrastructure work com ..

3 hours ago

New committees launched to promote growth of UAE b ..

3 hours ago

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.