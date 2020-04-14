UrduPoint.com
68% Of Phase 1 Of Al Mamsha Project Completed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Sharjah-based developer, Alef Group, announced that 68 percent of construction on the first phase of the multi-use project, Al Mamsha, has been completed, consisting of seven buildings, 693 housing units and 88 A commercial stores, all spanning an area of 629,000 square feet.

Issa Ataya, Managing Director, Alef Group, said, "The project will be delivered at the end of this year, as per the plan. To ensure everything aligns with our plans, our team follows the necessary precautionary measures and procedures according to the protocols set by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection."

Ataya explained that the group is providing a variety of services, offers and discounts, offering housing units for sale at competitive prices, especially considering how the current conditions have affected vital sectors and the general economic situation.

"The group of facilities and exemptions included in the stimulus package recently launched for investors by the Sharjah Government under the wise guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, would assist in economic development by simplifying business procedures and help project owners work on the construction and delivery of their developments in time," he added.

The Sharjah Government has undertaken several initiatives during the current circumstances that have helped renew the confidence of project owners to invest in the emirate. Known for its flexible laws and legislation, Sharjah is known to assist investors during difficult conditions. Providing tremendous opportunities within the government and private sectors, over the years, Sharjah has been successful in attracting investors from the region and internationally.

